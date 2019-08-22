Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of rival

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Boston man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a rival in 2016.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted Julian Troche of first-degree murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Dantley Leonard in which a second man was injured, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Prosecutors said Troche drove to the Franklin Field Development in Dorchester and left twice before returning to the Ames Street address on the afternoon of November 12 and opened fire with a .40 caliber pistol.

Leonard was shot 11 times and died of his injuries. A second man was shot three times but survived.

Shell casings from the scene of the homicide matched those recovered from a Wales Street address eight weeks earlier after an exchange of gunfire in which Troche was injured and his friend Phillip Woods, Jr., was killed.

Troche later sent text messages vowing violent retaliation.

Woods’ murder remains unsolved.

“Sending someone to prison for life is not what any of us consider a victory, but when an individual takes a life and inflicts unspeakable harm on our communities, we have a responsibility to remove them from the community,” District Attorney Rollins said. “I hope that Mr. Leonard’s family finds some comfort in knowing that the defendant has been held accountable for their loved one’s murder and that he will never have the opportunity to harm another member of the public again.”

