Man sentenced to prison for attack on a corrections officer at Boston jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former inmate of a Boston jail has been sentenced to at least six years in prison for attacking a corrections officer a year ago, officials said.

Giovanni Buchanan, 25, was convicted for attacking a 13-year veteran corrections officer at the Nashua Street Jail last January along with another inmate, Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins said.

Officers responding to the attack last year found Buchanan and Carlos Carrasquillo, another inmate, had attacked a corrections officer who was hospitalized and treated for a concussion, loss of vision and other injuries, Rollins said.

Carrasquillo was in an argument with the corrections officer when Buchanan, his cellmate, lunged at the officer and punched him in his face and body repeatedly, according to Rollins.

The corrections officer, who was not identified, remains injured at this time and has lost feeling and function of muscles in his face along with his sense of smell and taste, Rollins said.

Buchanan is currently serving a three to four year prison sentence for a drug conviction out of Essex County, Rollins said.

Carrasquillo’s case is pending.

