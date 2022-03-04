WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been sentenced to up to 16 years in state prison for starting a fire that claimed the life of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.

Momoh Kamara, 24, of West Boylston, pleaded guilty Friday in Worcester Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter, arson of a dwelling, armed burglary, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Roy, 36, lost his life in December 2018 while battling a four-alarm blaze at a three-story home at 5-7 Lowell Street in Worcester. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Roy died of smoke inhalation.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the fire was started in the basement of the home. All residents of the building were able to escape without injury.

Kamara, a former resident of 7 Lowell Street, has been held without bail since his arraignment in March 2019.

