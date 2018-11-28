Man seriously hurt after being backed over in driveway on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to the hospital with a serious leg injury after he was backed over by car in a driveway in Barnstable on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home in the Marstons Mills section of town found a man whose lower leg had been crushed by a tire, according to the Centerville Fire Department.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

He was flown to Rhode Island Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)