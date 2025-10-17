SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hit by a car and partially pinned to a building in Sandwich Friday afternoon, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a report a pedestrian struck at 6 Merchant’s Road in Merchant’s Square around 12:39 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a man in his 60’s that had been hit by a vehicle and was partially pinned to the building.

The fire department said crews quickly extricated the man and initiated life support measures. He was flown to a Boston hospital where he is being treated for traumatic injuries.

The Sandwich Building Department was called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Sandwich police are investigating.

