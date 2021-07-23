MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured after he was ejected from his car in a violent rollover crash on a highway in New Hampshire late Thursday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack just before 11:30 p.m. found a mangled Mitsubishi Eclipse resting on top of a guardrail in the median, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

An investigation revealed that the driver was ejected after he lost control, veered off the highway, hit a guardrail, and then rolled over. Police noted that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

A good Samaritan who stopped at the scene of the crash to render aid to the victim was later struck by a passing vehicle. They were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

