MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured Wednesday when he was hit by a work van on I-293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, state police said.

The crash happened near 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway. Troopers responded, according to the state police, and found the man injured in the road. Police described his injuries as “life-threatening.”

Emergency crews brought the man to an area hospital.

Back at the crash site, police said a preliminary investigation indicated the man entered the roadway before being hit by the van. Police said the van driver stayed at the scene and was fully cooperating with investigators.

Police did not identify the man who was hit and said investigators did not know why he entered the roadway.

Wednesday’s crash prompted lane closures in the area before the area fully reopened near 8:20 a.m. The crash remained under investigation as of late Wednesday morning. Police asked anyone with information to reach out by email at Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov or by phone at (603) 227-2147.

