Man seriously injured after being thrown from motorcycle in Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Raynham man was thrown from his motorcycle and seriously injured after colliding with an SUV on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motorcycle that collided with an SUV in the area of Broadway and Carver Street around 8:40 a.m. found a 56-year-old man lying in the road with serious injuries, according to the Raynham Police Department.

Police say the man was traveling south on Route 138 when his 1999 Harley Davidson collided with the front passenger’s side of a 2018 Kia Sorento, knocking him off the bike.

The man, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene and then taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A 50-year-old Raynham woman, who was driving the Kia, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)