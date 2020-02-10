Man seriously injured after boat’s fuel tank explodes in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man was seriously injured after the fuel tank of the boat he was working exploded Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion and fire at a home on State Road after 3 p.m. found an 83-year-old man suffering from serious injuries to his head and extremities, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

An initial investigation indicates that the man had been using a grinder on the fuel tank when a spark ignited the fumes and caused the tank to explode, officials said.

The explosion reportedly launched the man 12 feet into the air.

The incident remains under investigation.

