Man seriously injured after car crash in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured in a car crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on the Everett Turnpike at 10:15 p.m. found a car down an embankment with the driver pinned inside, officials said. Troopers pulled the man from the car and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers later determined the car left the highway while traveling at an unreasonable speed and struck a tree, and cited the driver for a marked lanes violation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)