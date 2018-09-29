Man seriously injured after car slams into tree in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was seriously injured Sunday when the car he was driving slammed into a tree in Dudley.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on Healy Road found a 2015 Ford Escape with heavy damage against a tree, police say.

The driver, whose name was not released, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

