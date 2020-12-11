Man seriously injured after crashing stolen truck off Cape Cod overpass

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was seriously injured after he crashed a stolen truck off an overpass on Cape Cod on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 6 west in Yarmouth around 6 a.m. found a Chevrolet C65 dump truck that had gone off the road and landed on the train tracks below, according to state police.

The 36-year-old West Yarmouth resident, whose name has not been released, was flown to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The truck had been reported stolen by a pool company in Yarmouth.

Criminal charges are expected to filed against the suspect, state police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)