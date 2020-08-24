Man seriously injured after plummeting 30 feet onto rocks in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after he plummeted 30 feet off a ledge onto rocks at a quarry in Tyngsborough early Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen and could not be found in the area of Wilson Way shortly before 1 a.m. located the unconscious man on a path at the end of a cul-de-sac, according the Tyngsborough Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious head injuries.

An investigation indicated that the victim was walking with friends on a trail when he slipped off the edge and fell onto a rocky area below, police said.

“This was a challenging call to respond to given the difficulties posed by darkness and rough terrain, and I’m grateful for the outstanding work of our officers, Tyngsborough Fire and all those who responded from our partner agencies,” Police Chief Richard Howe said. “I am also hopeful for the full recovery of the man injured in this incident.”

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

