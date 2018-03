DENNIS, MA (WHDH) - Officials rushed a driver to the hospital after his car slammed into an equipment store in Dennis.

The car crashed through the front of the store along Route 134 early Friday morning.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

He faces serious injuries.

