BOSTON (WHDH) - One person suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and a parked vehicle in Brighton late Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street just before 11 p.m. found a male victim with serious injuries, according to Boston police.

He was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

