SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was seriously injured after a crash on Route 31 in Spencer early Sunday morning, firefighters say.

Crews responding to Rt. 31 north found a car severely damaged in a wooded area.

The victim was extracted from heavy entrapment with serious injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Just extricated a victim from heavy entrapment Rt 31 north. Male with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/UP4zWVhk3v — Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) October 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)