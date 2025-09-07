ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after falling through a skylight at an auto repair shop in Attleboro on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fall at Pleasant Street Auto around 11:15 a.m. found a man in his 40s who had fallen about 20 feet through the skylight into the maintenance bay while cleaning gutters, according to Attleboro Police Chief Scott T. Lachance.

The man suffered serious head and arm injuries. He was treated at the scene and transported by an Attleboro Fire Department ambulance crew to Rhode Island Hospital with assistance from three Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics. His condition was not immediately available.

The Attleboro Police Department is investigating the incident and has notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

