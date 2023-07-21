MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a stabbing in Medford Thursday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews first responded around 4:30 p.m., according to police, after a 911 caller reported two people fighting in the area of Riverside Avenue and Commercial Street.

On scene, police said officers found one man with multiple stab wounds and another man nearby. Police said the two people were known to each other.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted and it was established that a fight broke out between the two parties in which one produced a knife and stabbed the other,” police said.

Police said the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other man was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder. He is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Friday.

Commercial Street was closed between its intersections with Riverside Avenue and Blake Street due to police activity around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a social media post from the Medford Police Department.

SKY7-HD was also over the scene Thursday afternoon, capturing video of law enforcement personnel gathered in the area with crime scene tape in place.

