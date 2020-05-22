Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury Friday evening.

A man in his 50s was riding a sport style motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, he struck the guardrail on the northbound side and was ejected, according to a joint release issued by Amesbury Fire Rescue Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush and Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. and found the man nearby suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was stopped so that a medical helicopter could be brought to the scene.

State police are investigating.

