Man seriously injured in Whitman home invasion, police searching for several suspects

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Whitman are searching for a group of suspects after a man was beaten Thursday afternoon during a violent home invasion.

Officers responded at around 3:30 p.m. to a home on Auburn Street for a report of a home invasion and learned that a resident had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The resident was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The resident’s mother was also home during the attack but was not injured, police say.

The suspects fled the scene and are described as black or Hispanic males in their early 20s.

They are believed to be driving a grey Dodge minivan with no front license plate and a grey Infiniti G35 coupe with black wheels.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or has seen these vehicles is asked to call the Whitman Police Department at 781-447-1212.

