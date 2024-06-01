HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured after an acetylene explosion in Holden on Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported incident involving a motor vehicle in the area of 216 Brattle St. found a car that had suffered catastrophic damage and a man who had been pulled from underneath it by his neighbors, according to a joint statement issued by Holden Fire Chief Russell Hall, Holden Police Chief Timothy J. Sherblom, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The blast did not cause any significant fire damage. Its origin is being investigated by the Holden Fire Department, Holden Police, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Based on interviews and evidence at the scene, they have collectively determined that the man stored an acetylene tank in the trunk of his vehicle, where it appears to have leaked while parked overnight. While the exact ignition source remains unknown, investigators believe it was accidental.

