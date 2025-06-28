DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the car he was driving careened into a house in Dracut on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 52 Tyngsboro Road around 10:30 p.m. found a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette that had left the roadway and struck a guardrail, a parked vehicle, and a home before coming to rest against the house.

The driver, a 56-year-old Dracut man, was initially unconscious inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. Dracut firefighters and Pridestar Trinity EMS EMTs provided first aid at the scene before the driver was transported to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries.

A building inspector subsequently inspected the home that was struck and determined it did not sustain serious structural damage. Residents were able to remain in their home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

