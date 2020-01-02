Man seriously injured, woman and 2 kids hospitalized after ice hits truck in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffered serious facial injuries and three other people, including two young children, were rushed to the hospital after a chunk of ice flew off of a commercial truck and crashed through their windshield on Thursday.

Troopers responding to a reported incident involving ice that flew off of a truck on Route 3 northbound in Burlington about 11 a.m. determined that a large piece of ice had flown off the roof of a box truck and smashed through the windshield of a 2019 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old Newton man who had a 38-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and two kids, ages 3 and 1 ½, in the back, according to state police.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mass. General Hospital in Boston with potentially serious injuries. The woman was taken to the same hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The 3-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and the little girl was not injured but transported as a precaution.

With the assistance of a witness who followed the box truck, state police were able to stop the driver in Chelmsford and determined it was owned by Diggins & Rose Moving Systems out of Hudson, New Hampshire, which is an agent of United Van Lines.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Litchfield, New Hampshire, was cooperative with police, said he didn’t know there was ice on the roof of his truck, and was issued warnings for having an unsecured load and impeded operation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

