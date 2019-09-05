Man serving 100 years in prison admits to third killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man sentenced to 100 years in prison for a double fatal shooting has pleaded guilty to killing a third man.

The Hartford Courant reports 37-year-old Harold Patterson pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for the killing of Raymond Hite in Hartford in June 2008.

The plea deal calls for a 10-year prison sentence to run simultaneously with Patterson’s 100-year sentence.

The Hartford man was convicted of murder by a jury in May in the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Lamar Gresham and 23-year-old Carlos Ortiz in Hartford in August 2008. Prosecutors say the two men were killed for no reason.

Gresham and Ortiz’s deaths were unsolved until a police cold case unit reopened the investigation and arrested him in December 2016.

Patterson maintains his innocence in the double shooting.

