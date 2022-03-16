BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is serving a life sentence for killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and wounding his K9 partner, Nero, was found guilty of additional charges stemming from an assault, authorities say.

Jurors in Barnstable District Court returned the guilty verdict Wednesday against Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, who was accused of partially severing another inmate’s ear, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

The assault occurred at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility on November 10, 2018, while he was awaiting trial for second-degree murder.

Latanowich was sentenced to serve up to 12 more years in state prison on top of the sentence he is already serving.

