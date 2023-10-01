NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is expected to be arraigned Monday in connection with a deadly double shooting late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in a parking lot on Maple Street around 10:30 p.m. found Patricia Swett, 45, of Nashua, and Matthew Champagne, 44, of Manchester, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Victor Rivera, 47, was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly knowingly causing the deaths of the two victims by shooting them, and for recklessly causing the deaths of the two victims under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, Formell said.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District, in Nashua.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)