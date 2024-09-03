CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is set to face a judge Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police officer in Chelsea last week.

Carlos Daniel Sanabria, 27, is accused of biting off a part of a police officer’s ear when he responded to a domestic dispute at the Chelsea Commons building on Friday.

Authorities said Sanabria violently attacked the officer until other officers used tasers to subdue him.

The officer was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police took Sanabria into custody after he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the domestic dispute.

