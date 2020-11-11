Man shot after tense standoff in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents were urged to avoid a neighborhood in Everett Wednesday due to a tense standoff situation.

Police were called to the scene at an apartment building on Woodland Street shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and found a 47-year-old man, whose name was not released, brandishing a firearm.

Over the course of the day, negotiators tried to reason with the man in an attempt to get him to peacefully leave the building but eventually, pepper-sprayed him, according to a release issued by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

The man, then allegedly tried to charge police and exit the home in possession of the firearm.

The incident concluded around 4 p.m. when an officer struck the man with a “less-lethal munition” but failed.

That is when the district attorney’s office said an officer fired his gun.

Witnesses said they saw a man hanging out of one of the windows and then heard the gunfire.

They said they saw a man being wheeled out of the building on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance with police following close behind.

Officials said the man was taken to a Boston hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Two officers were also transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

An active investigation is underway, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a tweet around 12:45 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for update online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)