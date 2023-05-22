BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation was ongoing Monday night as police continued their search for the person behind a deadly shooting in Dorchester.

Police said a man was shot on Columbia Road Monday afternoon near Devon Street. The man was later taken to a hospital where he died.

Hours after the shooting, police asked for the public’s help, asking anyone with information on this shooting to reach out.

“It happened in the middle of the day,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. “A lot of people are out here in general. So, we’re asking for the public to help us with this.”

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 5:30 p.m., where several Boston police cruisers were visible.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the investigation appeared to focus around two cars in the area. The cars were taped off and evidence markers could be seen in multiple spots around the scene.

Police blocked off a large stretch of Columbia Road for hours, working close to Boston’s Frederick Middle School.

Cox said the school day had ended. After-school programs were ongoing, though.

Cox said no one inside the school was impacted. But the school was placed into safe mode for roughly 20 minutes out of an abundance of caution.

The Boston Public Schools later addressed the situation in a letter to families, writing “School staff immediately worked with BPS Safety Services and Boston Police to ensure that our school community was safe.”

“The Frederick Middle School’s ‘Safe Mode’ was lifted after it was determined that normal after-school activities could resume, and all students were moved to another location where they could be received by their families.”

Members of the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team were on scene in the area around this shooting to help anyone in need Monday afternoon.

The scene was clear as of around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police said anyone with information should call detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those interested in reaching out anonymously can also do so by contacting the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)