DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police say one person was shot and killed on Ridgewood Street in Dorchester Tuesday.

Police say they responded around 7:21 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police have had traffic blocked off near Draper Street and Ridgewood Street amid the investigation.

No one is in custody at this time according to Boston Police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

