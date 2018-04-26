Man shot and wounded by police in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police officers shot a man in Plymouth Thursday evening after he allegedly opened fire on them.

Plymouth police officers responding to a report of shots fired at a vehicle about 6 p.m. said a man came out of a house on Federal Furnace Road and started shooting at them.

The officers reportedly shot the man while returning fire.

The man, whose name was not released, was airlifted to a Boston hospital to be treated. Officials said he is known to police but they didn’t elaborate on his criminal history.

No police officers were injured.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

