BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting at a car meet-up near an MBTA station in Brockton on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance around 3:30 a.m. at the Montello Station parking lot on Spark Street learned a 19-year-old man had arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was later flown to a Boston hospital, where we was listed in stable condition.

Officers found shell casings and ballistic damage at the scene, and Brockton detectives are investigating with the MBTA Transit Police.

No additional information was immediately available.

