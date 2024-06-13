WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot at Union Station in Worcester Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

At around 6:30 p.m., police received several calls and a ShotSpotter activation for a shooting at the station’s bus terminal. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police were not certain if his wounds were considered life-threatening.

Officers were on scene Wednesday evening dusting for fingerprints on a bus.

The shooting remains under investigation.

