Man shot by Easton police after brandishing pellet gun held without bail

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man shot by Easton police after brandishing a pellet gun over the weekend is being held without bail.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity on Bay Road about 2 p.m. spoke with a homeowner who said a man had just walked up to their house and knocked on their door, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

Serge Andre Jr., 29, of Hyde Park, sped away as officers arrived at speeds of up to 60 mph before crashing into another car at the intersection of Bay and Allen roads, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

The officers reportedly monitored the man but did not initiate a pursuit.

A woman who had just pulled into her driveway ran over thinking the driver needed help following the crash.

“She was going call 911 and then as he’s walking up towards her, he pulled a gun out of his belt,” a neighbor, who did not want to be shown on camera, told 7News.

The two officers who believed Andre Jr. pointed what appeared to be a gun opened fire, Sullivan said.

“Fearing for their safety, the officers drew their firearms and fired at the subject and hit him at least one time,” he added.

He ignored multiple commands to show his hands, so police fired several shots.

“I know that they asked him to drop his weapon. I know they asked to put his hands down because my neighbor mark was there to witness it. I know they did everything they were supposed to do,” said resident Stephen Lippert.

Prosecutors say witnesses watched the suspect reach towards his waistband to what appeared to be a gun and heard him yell, “Kill me,” twice. It was determined that Andre Jr. was carrying a pellet gun.

“Pellet gun or not, in this day and age if someone brandishes a weapon, you have no choice but to ask them to drop it. If that’s the case and they do not, there are consequences that come with it,” Lippert said.

Andre Jr. was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Easton police filed criminal complaints in Taunton District Court charging Andre Jr. with attempted breaking and entering, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license–subsequent offense.

A terrified Nancy Davenport, whose home was left riddled with gunfire, said she had to take cover in a bathroom with her two girls to avoid being hit by bullets that were whizzing through the wall.

“We saw the plaster from the wall blow through,” she said. “We hit the floor. We crawled into the bathroom at the back of the house and hid out in there.”

Neighbors are thankful no one was injured.

“I’m just glad everybody is OK because it could’ve gone horribly wrong on the other side,” Lippert said.

