Man shot by Easton police after car crash

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police shot a suspect who fled from officers at a high rate of speed before crashing into another car Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity on Bay Road about 2 p.m. spoke with a homeowner who said a man had just walked up to their house and knocked on their door, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

The suspect, whose name was not released, sped away as officers arrived at speeds of up to 60 mph before crashing into another car at the intersection of Bay and Allen roads, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the officers monitored the suspect but didn’t initiate a pursuit.

After the suspect exited the vehicle with what the officers believed was a gun, Sullivan said the two officers opened fire, striking the suspect at least once. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the vehicle the suspect hit was evaluated at the scene.

Neither of the officers were injured but both were hospitalized as a precaution.

The incident is being investigated by Easton police and the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

