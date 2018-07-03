Man shot by Nashua, NH police facing criminal threatening charge

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man who was shot by police in Nashua, New Hampshire last week has been arrested on a criminal threatening charge, police say.

Justin Contreras, 29, of Nashua, was arrested without incident about 7:50 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop, Nashua police said in a press release Tuesday.

Nashua police officers responding to a report of a suicidal man on Ledge Street about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday found Contreras armed with a firearm, according to police. After pointing the weapon at police, Contreras was shot and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Contreras was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on July 12.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)