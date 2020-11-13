Man shot by police in Everett held pending dangerousness hearing

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot by police on Wednesday in Everett was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing by a judge on Thursday, officials said.

Anthony J. Morrison, 45, of Everett was arraigned from Massachusetts General Hospital for assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with allegedly assaulting his mother and pointing a BB gun at a responding EMT, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office on Friday.

Judge Cesar Archilla ordered Morrison to be held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an ongoing altercation between two people known to each other inside a home on Woodland Avenue around 10:45 a.m. found Morrison in possession of an apparent firearm, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers at the scene made contact with Morrison’s mother who was suffering from physical injuries consistent with the physical altercation, the DA’s office said.

Over the course of the day, officers attempted to make contact Morrison in an effort to get him to leave the home.

After multiple hours of negotiation, officers reportedly deployed pepper spray.

Morrison attempted to leave the home while still in possession of what appeared to be firearms before charging at officers in the doorway of the residence, the DA’s office added.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers reportedly deployed less-lethal munition, which struck but failed to stop Morrison.

An Everett police officer then discharged his firearm and shot the Morrison, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Two officers were also taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

