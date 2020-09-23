Man shot by police in Kingston held without bail pending psych evaluation

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife-wielding man who was shot by police after acting threateningly outside a Kingston shopping center was ordered held without bail pending a psychological evaluation, officials said.

Alexander Bakutis, 25, of Plymouth, was arraigned virtually in Plymouth District Court Wednesday on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A security guard at the Kingston Collection mall on Kingston Collection Way called 911 around 2:45 a.m. to report that a man, later identified as Bakutis, had brandished a large knife and told the guard to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found Bakutis with a large knife in a sheath on his hip near the entrance of the old Sears parking lot, police added.

Bakutis allegedly ignored verbal commands given by the officers.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation and used non-lethal tactics to get him to comply but he continued to escalate his aggressive and threatening behavior, police said.

Fearing for the safety of themselves and others, the officers drew their firearms, and Bakutis was shot once in the shoulder, according to police.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved was also transported by ambulance to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The 15-year veteran of the department was uninjured and released from the hospital.

He will be on administrative leave during the investigation.

Authorities recovered and seized a large knife and other items as evidence from Bakutis, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Bakutis is due back in court on October 13.

