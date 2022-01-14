WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A man was shot by police in the lobby of the Warwick Police Department Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police Chief Bradford Connor said an investigation has been launched into the shooting, according to WPRI-TV.

The identity of the man who was shot and his condition haven’t been released.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office is investigating along with the Rhode Island State Police, according to a spokesperson for the AG’s office.

The department’s lobby remains closed.

