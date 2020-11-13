Man shot by police in Malden held pending dangerousness hearing

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man shot by police during an altercation in Malden on Thursday is being held pending a dangerousness hearing, officials said.

Steve Brawley, 62, of Malden was arraigned from Massachusetts General Hospital on two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with allegedly assaulting a state police trooper and a Malden officer with a knife, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Judge Emily A. Karstetter ordered Brawley held pending a Nov. 17 dangerousness hearing, officials said.

Officers responding to a request for support in the area of Beach and Lynn streets on Thursday following a disturbance at a Stop and Shop in Revere found Brawley brandishing a knife while being confronted by state police, officials said.

Brawley allegedly attempted to stab a trooper and Malden officer at the scene, according to police.

The trooper then fired his service weapon in response, according to the DA’s office.

Brawley was placed under arrest and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for his injuries, officials said.

The officers involved were evaluated at an area hospital and then released.

