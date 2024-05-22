MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after he was shot by a police officer in Malden, police confirmed.

Malden police in a post on Facebook said they responded to the area of 260 Eastern Avenue Wednesday morning after receiving multiple reports of a disturbance.

Once officers arrived at the scene, police said, “an altercation ensued between the male and police, resulting in an officer discharging their firearm striking the male.”

Police said crews gave the man first aid before bringing him to the hospital. There was no immediate update on the extent of the man’s injuries or his condition as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time as all persons involved in this incident remained at the scene,” police said.

Sources told 7NEWS the man who was shot had been armed with a knife. No officers were hurt, sources said.

As investigators remained on scene, part of Eastern Avenue was sealed off near 12:30 p.m. A police officer’s taser and other debris were seen on the ground.

A second scene on a nearby bike path was also sealed off with caution tape, though it was not immediately clear how that scene was connected to the site on Eastern Avenue.

“It’s a beautiful day out today. You hate to see something like this happen,” said Malden City Councilor Chris Simonelli, who came to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting.

“The police department has a hard job,” he later said. “It’s a very difficult job to do today being a police officer.”

One other man who works nearby said he was surprised by the scene.

“It’s unsettling outside your workplace,” he said.

Part of Eastern Avenue was still completely closed to traffic early Wednesday afternoon as investigators continued their work in Malden.

Police said the entire incident remained under investigation by the Malden Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)