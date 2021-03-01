Man shot by Wakefield police arraigned on murder charge in death of mother

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot by police after he charged at officers with a knife in a home in Wakefield earlier this year was arraigned Monday on charges in connection with the death of his mother.

Timothy Martin, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arraigned from his hospital bed on charges including one count of murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home at 11 Otis St. on the morning of Jan. 19 found 61-year-old Pamela Wood dead in the basement, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory.

Wood, a speech therapist at the Greenwood Elementary School, had suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” prior to her death and was “obviously deceased,” Ryan said. Some of her wounds were “consistent with a knife.”

Martin was shot by police when he suddenly emerged from a corner of the basement and charged at the officers with a knife over his head, officials said.

When Wood failed to show up for a scheduled 8:30 a.m. appointment at the school, officials notified her family. Firefighters were later called upon to gain access to the home because family members did not have a key.

An investigation remains ongoing.

