BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are searching for a white truck and its driver, who witnesses said targeted a woman and her boyfriend driving in Brockton Monday night.

Brockton police responded to the Warren Ave Smoke Shop at around 9:30 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News shows the victims pulling into the smoke shop.

Faisl Baig, the owner of the smoke shop, said the woman and man inside the car were being shot at while the vehicle was still moving.

Police confirmed the boyfriend was shot and taken to the hospital.

“The girl was driving slow and, as far as I know, she was driving this way and driving slow, and the other guy didn’t like it and he just sort of shot up. He pulled his gun and did what he wants to do,” Baig said.

Police said the shots came from a white truck on Brook Street, less than half a mile away.

