NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who was shot during an altercation at a Newton pro-Israel demonstration in September appeared in court Friday and is expected to face charges.

Caleb Gannon, 32, walked into Newton District Court with a cane, months after he was caught on cell phone video tackling a pro-Israel demonstrator before he was shot.

The violent exchange escalated when a gunshot was fired, hitting Gannon in the stomach. A clerk has found there is enough evidence to bring assault and battery charges against Gannon.

Gannon’s attorney said his client suffered “life-changing injuries” when he was shot, and spent three days in a medically-induced coma and 38 days total in the hospital.

The man accused of shooting Gannon, Scott Hayes, is claiming self-defense, saying Gannon was choking him and going for his gun. Hayes was charged immediately after the incident.

Leaving court alongside his parents Friday, Gannon refused to comment on the altercation.

Gannon will go before a judge and face an assault and battery charge later this month.

