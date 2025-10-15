FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man said he was shot in an armed robbery in Fitchburg Tuesday night, according to Fitchburg police.

On October 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of River Street. The victim told police that his moped had just been stolen.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 31-year-old Fitchburg man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Worcester-area hospital for treatment. Police said he is in stable condition.

Fitchburg Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 978-516-9338.

