NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — The state attorney general’s office was investigating a police shooting early Friday near a convenience store, officials said.

A State Police evidence response team vehicle was parked at the entrance of the convenience store while a pickup truck was in a ditch nearby with a trooper standing by.

News Center Maine reported that a Somerset County deputy fired a weapon and that the shooting wasn’t fatal.

The man who was shot was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital and then Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The shooting involved a person who’d crashed the truck and walked to the convenience store, officials said. The interaction led to an armed confrontation, officials said.

