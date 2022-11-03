BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and emergency medical services responded to a scene on West Park Street in Brockton after a man was shot Wednesday night.

Officials said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call local police.

