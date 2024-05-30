BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot in the foot at an MBTA Commuter Rail station in Roxbury Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

The man was shot at the Newmarket Commuter Rail Station at South Bay Center. Boston police said the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police collected items on the scene and placed evidence markers on the ground.

The MBTA Transit Police said they are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately available as of 10 p.m.

