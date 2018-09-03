Man shot in head in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hispanic man in his 20s was shot in the head Monday and rushed to the hospital, according to Lawrence police.

About 5 p.m., officers responded to Brooke Street for reports of a man shot in the head.

He was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital before being transported to a Boston hospital.

Police say they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

