Man shot in Hyde Park found wounded in his vehicle

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man shot in Hyde Park Monday night was found in his vehicle on River Street by Boston police.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Truman Parkway and Fairmont Street, according to a statement issued Monday by the Massachusetts State Police Department.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)